Some champs who flopped in global stage

A number of high-profile players have not lived up to expectations at the World Cup in Qatar. Sihle Ndebele picks five stars who have flopped after entering the tournament carrying the hopes of their nations.
Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)
The ageing Ronaldo, 37, has yet to hit top gear and there's a big possibility that the tournament will end without him impressing as he has lost his slot in the XI to prodigy striker Goncalo Ramos, who's 16 years younger than him.
Ramos made headlines when he netted a hat-trick in their 6-1 demolition of Switzerland on Monday in what was his first start of the tournament. Ronaldo came to Qatar as Portugal's main source of goals and that he has scored once, from the penalty spot even, means he has not done well.
Kevin de Bruyne (Belgium)
De Bruyne couldn't help his nation a bit, despite coming to the World Cup in brilliant form for his club Manchester City. De Bruyne is known to be the assist king but he failed to register even a single assist in Qatar, where he also didn't score from three games. Belgium failed to go past the group stages after finishing third in Group F with Morocco and Croatia advancing to the knockout phase as group leaders and runners-up respectively.
Édouard Mendy (Senegal)
The two late howlers Mendy committed in their 2-0 defeat to the Netherlands in their opening match in Qatar define his tournament. The Chelsea star was unconvincing all tournament long. With talisman Sadio Mane ruled out of the competition, as one of the senior players, Mendy was expected to carry the hopes of his nation but he failed. Mendy leaked six goals from four games in Qatar.
Romelu Lukaku (Belgium)
Lukaku entered the World Cup still struggling with fitness after recovering from thigh and hamstring injuries. However, the three big chances he missed against Croatia in their fateful last Group F tie made him a villain. Should the Inter Milan striker have tucked away at one of those chances without conceding, Belgium would have qualified for the knockout phase of the competition.
Unai Simón (Spain)
Simón was one of Spain's weakest links in Qatar. The Athletic Bilbao shot-stopper was under pressure to perform after being picked ahead of omitted veteran David de Gea. Simón's performance in their last Group E match, which they lost 2-1 to Japan, was so poor, drawing criticism from many corners of the world. Simón managed to save just one penalty as Morocco beat them 3-0 on penalties, dumping them out of the competition in the last 16 on Tuesday.
