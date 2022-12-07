PODCAST | Royal AM 'claiming Nurković was not their player': lawyer Lazić

“From the player's and our point of view it's quite simple. He came, he signed a contract, he started training with Royal, he got injured, got sidelined and eventually he didn't get paid.
“We tried to warn the club, we sent a number of letters, and unfortunately we [came] to this position. There was no other solution for the player but to file his case before Fifa's DRC.”
Lazić said given Nurković turned out for Royal in the friendly Macufe Cup in September, he “will be interested to see how Royal prove Nurković was not their player or at the club".
Regarding media reports quoting club sources as saying Royal might simply pay Nurković out his contract, Lavić said there had been no such approach from the club.
However, he said Nurković's representatives would be open to such a solution.
Royal general manager Richard Makhoba was reached for a response and said the club was not commenting on the matter as it was “sub judice”.
Royal AM say Samir Nurković never signed for them, the player's lawyer says.
The 30-year-old Serbian striker signed for the Royal after being released by Kaizer Chiefs in July.
Since then, Royal have allegedly attempted to discard Nurković as he has not kicked a ball in official competition due to a long-term injury. The forward has taken his case to Fifa's Dispute Resolution Chamber (DRC).
Speaking from Zagreb in Croatia, Nurković's lawyer, Davor Lazić, told Marawa Sports Worldwide that Royal have responded to the player's allegation.
“We received a response from the club yesterday. However, because [we have just started with the ongoing case] I cannot disclose any details.
“But generally what they [Royal] stated is they do not agree with the claims and in a nutshell don't even consider him the club's player.
“So it's a bit of a shifting of the story. First we had that he was injured and on sick leave, and now he apparently never appeared there or was the club's [player], and the contract [was] not concluded.
“So it's really interesting how the club is developing this story.”
