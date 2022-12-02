×

Soccer

South Korea beat Portugal to secure place in next round of World Cup

By Reuters - 02 December 2022 - 19:35
Son Heung-Min of Korea Republic reacts after the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group H match against Portugal at Education City Stadium on December 02, 2022 in Al Rayyan, Qatar.
Image: Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

South Korea scored a late goal to beat Portugal 2-1 in the World Cup on Friday, a win that sent the Asian side into the last 16 ahead of Uruguay on the number of goals scored.

With the clock ticking down on South Korea's time in the tournament, striker Son Heung-min ran free after a Portugal corner in added time and slipped a pass to Hwang Hee-chan who fired past Diogo Costa to spark wild celebrations

After an early opener for Portugal by Ricardo Horta, Kim Young-gwon gave the Koreans hope in the 27th minute when a corner struck Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo on the back and fell kindly for the defender to sweep the ball home.

The last-gasp win for South Korea looked earned them second place in Group H ahead of Uruguay, who won 2-0 against Ghana. Portugal finished top of the group.

