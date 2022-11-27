Costa Rica stun Japan with late Fuller winner to leave Group E wide open

Costa Rica put a huge dent in Japan's hopes of reaching the Qatar World Cup last-16 as they recovered from their hammering by Spain to claim a surprise 1-0 victory in Group E on Sunday.

Keysher Fuller's 81st-minute effort, Costa Rica's first shot on target in a dreary game, stunned the drumbeating Japanese fans in the stadium and left the group wide open.

Japan's historic victory over Germany in their opener coupled with Costa Rica's 7-0 drubbing by Spain cleared the way for Japan to reach the last-16 with a game to spare.

But a much-changed line-up failed to spark and their hopes of reaching the knockout stage for a fourth time are now left hanging in the balance with their final game against Spain.

Costa Rica, written off before kickoff, are now level on three points with Japan and have a chance to reach the last 16. Heavyweights Spain and Germany play on Sunday night (9pm SA time).