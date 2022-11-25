Qatar aim to avoid unwanted SA record as they face Senegal

Al Rayyan - Qatar want to prove they can compete at the highest level when they face Senegal, coach Felix Sanchez said yesterday on the eve of a clash that may thwart their World Cup hopes.
The Asian champions are hoping to avoid becoming only the second hosts to be eliminated in the first round at the finals after South Africa in 2010.
Qatar lost 2-0 to Ecuador in the opening game of the tournament after a disappointing performance, causing many fans to leave the stadium 20 minutes before the end.
"Hopefully we can play freely and without pressure and be better than what happened in the first game, this team have a point to prove," Sanchez told a news conference.
"Matches are controlled by many factors, but the most important thing is to give our best, in the World Cup if you don't give your best you will be punished."
Sanchez said the team have distanced themselves from outside criticism and they players are focused on giving their best.
"We did not provide the joy to the fans, but we tried to avoid a negative vibe in the past days," he said.
Sanchez does not believe that an early exit from the World Cup means the end of the Qatari project in terms of football.
"We are a small country, the smallest to host the World Cup. We prepared ourselves for the possibility of an early exit, but this does not mean the end of the project.
"I am confident that Qatar will continue their project to maintain a strong team, compete and qualify for the upcoming tournaments," he added.
The Netherlands, who defeated Senegal 2-0, and Ecuador lead Group A with three points before they meet also today.
Fixtures
Today: Wales v Iran (12pm); Qatar v Senegal (3pm); Netherlands v Ecuador (6pm); England v United States (9pm)
Tomorrow: Tunisia v Australia (12pm); Poland v Saudi Arabia (3pm); France v Denmark (6pm); Argentina v Mexico (9pm)
Sunday: Japan v Costa Rica (12pm); Belgium v Morocco (3pm); Croatia v Canada (6pm); Spain v Germany (9pm)
