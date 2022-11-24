×

Soccer

Cisse urged to stick with goalkeeper Mendy

Error-prone keeper blamed for Netherlands loss

24 November 2022 - 10:35
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Senegal's Edouard Mendy and Idrissa Gana Gueye in action with Netherlands' Denzel Dumfries.
Image: Dylan Martinez

Retired Senegalese striker Mame Niang, who made a name for himself playing in the PSL, has urged his nation's coach Aliou Cisse to stick by beleaguered shot-stopper Edouard Mendy.

Mendy's erratic goalkeeping proved costly when Senegal lost 0-2 to the Netherlands in their World Cup Group A opener in Doha on Monday. The Chelsea goalkeeper failed to deal with a floated Frenkie de Jong cross, allowing Cody Gakpo to pounce for the Netherlands' first goal in the 84th minute. Mendy made another dubious decision when he gently parried Memphis Depay’s shot away, allowing Davy Klaassen to slot in the second goal.

Some have already called for Cisse to drop Mendy when Senegal face hosts Qatar in Doha tomorrow (4pm SA time). The 29-year-old Alfred Gomis, who plies his trade in France with Rennes, and Seny Dieng of English Championship side Queens Park Rangers, are other two keepers in Senegal's squad. Dieng is a year younger than Gomis, while Mendy is 30.

Niang has explained why Cisse should persist with Mendy.

"Mendy is one of the most experienced players in that squad. Senegal need his experience going forward. The country needs Mendy more than ever. Cisse must continue with him because changing a keeper who's been No.1 for a while can easily destabilise the team,'' Niang, who played for the likes of Swallows and AmaTuks among many other teams in SA, told Sowetan from Denmark. 

With their talisman and skipper Sadio Mane sidelined by a right fibula injury, Niang has tipped Ismaila Sarr of English  Championship side Watford and Iliman Ndiaye, who's in the same league but with Sheffield United, to step up to the plate.

The 38-year-old Niang has also predicted that the Lions of Teranga will go through to the knockout stages of the World Cup. "Sarr and Ndiaye are capable of inspiring the team. They can score goals at any given time.

"They are two youngsters who are hungry to prove themselves. I really feel we can still do well without Mane...we are capable of progressing to the knockout stages because we can't lose to Qatar and Ecuador,'' Niang said. 

