Ayew believes Ronaldo sideshow won't affect Portugal

Doha - Ghana captain Andre Ayew does not believe Cristiano Ronaldo's messy exit from Manchester United will have any bearing on their World Cup Group H opener against Portugal as he urged his side to be "brave" in their clash at Stadium 974 today (6pm).
Ronaldo announced he had parted ways with the Old Trafford club by mutual consent on Tuesday following scathing public comments he had made towards the United hierarchy and coach Erik ten Hag.
However, Ayew said this should not be a distraction for Portugal.
"It is not our problem what is happening within the Portuguese team," the 32-year-old told reporters on Wednesday. "They are all great professionals playing at top teams and they will be ready for the World Cup, whatever else is happening."
Tunisia and Morocco have already managed to hold more fancied European opposition at this World Cup and Ayew said there was no reason why Ghana can't do the same or even better.
"We go into this game with Portugal favourites on paper. But we have to show that it is more important what happens on the pitch. We are playing a big side with top players, but we believe in ourselves and will make it very difficult for them," he said.
"When you are playing the first game of a tournament it is never the decisive one. Whatever happens, you still have a chance to go through.
"The first game is one where you can go for it and be brave. It would be a great bonus for us to get something (from the match)."
Ayew and his brother Jordan are the only survivors from the Ghana side that lost 2-1 to Portugal in their final group stage clash in 2014, when Ronaldo scored the winner 10 minutes from fulltime.
"The two teams have changed a lot since then. It is a different game, when we played them in 2014 we had to win by two goals to advance," Ayew said.
Fixtures
Today: Switzerland v Cameroon (12pm); Uruguay v Korea Republic (3pm); Portugal v Ghana (6pm); Brazil v Serbia (9pm)
Tomorrow: Wales v Iran (12pm); Qatar v Senegal (3pm); Netherlands v Ecuador (6pm); England v United States (9pm)
Ayew believes Ronaldo sideshow won't affect Portugal
Ghana's Black Stars braced for tough opener tonight
Image: Suhaib Salem
Doha - Ghana captain Andre Ayew does not believe Cristiano Ronaldo's messy exit from Manchester United will have any bearing on their World Cup Group H opener against Portugal as he urged his side to be "brave" in their clash at Stadium 974 today (6pm).
Ronaldo announced he had parted ways with the Old Trafford club by mutual consent on Tuesday following scathing public comments he had made towards the United hierarchy and coach Erik ten Hag.
However, Ayew said this should not be a distraction for Portugal.
"It is not our problem what is happening within the Portuguese team," the 32-year-old told reporters on Wednesday. "They are all great professionals playing at top teams and they will be ready for the World Cup, whatever else is happening."
Tunisia and Morocco have already managed to hold more fancied European opposition at this World Cup and Ayew said there was no reason why Ghana can't do the same or even better.
"We go into this game with Portugal favourites on paper. But we have to show that it is more important what happens on the pitch. We are playing a big side with top players, but we believe in ourselves and will make it very difficult for them," he said.
"When you are playing the first game of a tournament it is never the decisive one. Whatever happens, you still have a chance to go through.
"The first game is one where you can go for it and be brave. It would be a great bonus for us to get something (from the match)."
Ayew and his brother Jordan are the only survivors from the Ghana side that lost 2-1 to Portugal in their final group stage clash in 2014, when Ronaldo scored the winner 10 minutes from fulltime.
"The two teams have changed a lot since then. It is a different game, when we played them in 2014 we had to win by two goals to advance," Ayew said.
Fixtures
Today: Switzerland v Cameroon (12pm); Uruguay v Korea Republic (3pm); Portugal v Ghana (6pm); Brazil v Serbia (9pm)
Tomorrow: Wales v Iran (12pm); Qatar v Senegal (3pm); Netherlands v Ecuador (6pm); England v United States (9pm)
We live for another day, says Regragui
Asia on the march as Japan stun Germany
Spain hammer Costa Rica 7-0 in perfect World Cup start
Six possible destinations for Cristiano Ronaldo after Man United exit
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos