Soccer

Broos blasts Foster for Bafana no show

Forward ‘fails to pick up calls’ and is replaced

15 November 2022 - 08:36
Neville Khoza Journalist
Bafana coach Hugo Broos has had enough of Lyle Foster and has decided to drop him.
Bafana coach Hugo Broos has had enough of Lyle Foster and has decided to drop him.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos was disappointed with Lyle Foster as he failed to arrive in camp to prepare for the upcoming friendlies against Mozambique on Thursday (8.30pm) and Angola on Sunday (3pm) at Mbombela Stadium.

Broos, who is not scared to say what he thinks, said he tried to reach out to Foster without luck and he has since replaced him with TS Galaxy midfielder Bathusi Aubaas.

Bafana are in camp in Mbombela preparing for the upcoming matches, and from those he selected only Siyanda Xulu arrived late yesterday, while Foster – who plays for Belgiums Westerlo – could not be traced.

“Until this morning at 11am [yesterday] we didn’t have an answer from him, therefore we decided to call Aubaas from Galaxy,” Broos explained to the media yesterday.

“The rest of the guys who are selected are there. We sent a call-up yesterday [Sunday] morning and we tried to call him and send messages but there was no answer. We then decided to cancel his selection and take Aubaas.”

Broos also added he was disappointed with a number of players who played against Botswana and Sierra Leone in September not being available for this camp, but this was an opportunity for others to impress him.

“I’m disappointed because we can’t follow the plan. The plan was to play these two matches with the guys who were there in September, and when you see a list of injuries at the moment, we have a lot of players who are out,” he said.

“So, I’m a little bit disappointed because the plan was to play the same team that played against Sierra Leone but with all these injuries it is not possible. On the other hand, I think it is an opportunity for other players to show their qualities to be selected in the future.

“Our ambitions will not decrease because of that and I hope the players are happy for these two games to show their qualities that they are motivated to be at Bafana Bafana in the future.”

