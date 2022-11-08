Usuthu set sights on Sundowns as they lick wounds

The MTN8 defeat AmaZulu suffered at the weekend to Orlando Pirates has made them angry and they plan to bounce back in the Carling Black Label Cup semifinal against Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium on Saturday 9.30pm.
Usuthu are still smarting from that defeat and at the press conference yesterday it sounded like a funeral, with players still trying to find out how they lost the game.
Captain Makhehlene Makhaula was in a sombre mood as he admitted that the defeat had taken a lot from them but that they would be different on Saturday.
“I am a fighter,” he told the media yesterday. “I will be okay and I will speak to the players and we will forget what happened and look forward to the Carling Black Label Cup.”
“I think what is important at the moment is that you see now it will be different on Saturday. This is a chance for us to bounce back physiologically. We are still angry that we lost the MTN8 and we will try to bounce back.
“It was painful what happened to us at the weekend and we will do our best to make sure we go into the final.”
Usuthu players were given a day off yesterday following the final and will start their preparations for the match today.
“I have not seen the players since we lost the final but I’m sure they are okay wherever they are,” he said.
“I will speak to them when we start our training since we had a day off and I’m sure you will see a different team on Saturday as we aim to bounce back.”
Meanwhile, midfielder Msindisi Ndlovu said he was also looking forward to playing against Sundowns in the first semifinal.
Despite making five appearances across all competitions, Ndlovu was named in the final starting line-up voted by the supporters and promised not to disappoint them.
“It was painful for us after we failed to win the MTN8 because we wanted that trophy,” Ndlovu said.
“But since we didn’t get it, we will see what will happen and we promise that we will do our best to win the cup on Saturday to make our supporters happy.”
The second semifinal will see Kaizer Chiefs face Pirates at 12pm.
Image: Darren Stewart
