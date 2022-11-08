Maela urges Bucs teammates to keep up the pressure

Orlando Pirates captain Innocent Maela has urged his teammates to build on their MTN8 success by being consistent in the DStv Premiership matches.
The Buccaneers lifted the MTN8 title on Saturday after edging AmaZulu 1-0 in the final in Durban, but they have been blowing hot and cold in league matches.
Maela, who won his first title as Bucs captain, said they have proved that they are capable of achieving things and want to see the same commitment to league matches.
“We have to build on this, definitely,” Maela said.
“We’ve set the tone and the tempo for ourselves as it is up to us to challenge ourselves and keep going and see how far we can go.
“Every team needs to be consistent for them to achieve things. We’ve been inconsistent in this campaign, but remember, the coach [Jose Riveiro] is new. I think this is only his fourth month, so we will get to that level where we play consistently and become unstoppable. We believe in the process, but it will take time.”
For claiming this gong for the fourth time (after winning it in 2010, 2011, and 2020), Pirates will get to keep it forever in their cabinet as MTN revealed that they would design a new one for the coming seasons.
“It’s an honour to be part of the group to have achieved that, but also, we need to give credit to the other generation and other players that have achieved the trophy before us,” Maela said on keeping the trophy permanently.
“They allowed us the opportunity to take this trophy to our office forever. Without them this would not have been possible.
“We are proud to be part of this group to take this trophy home. People who know my story, where I started and the journey that I travel, and for me to get into this moment, it’s a dream come true.
“I’m extremely happy, but also maintain no matter the moment, it is about the team and not the individual. Maybe after my career, I will reflect and say ‘I never thought I would get into that moment', but for now, I’m just happy for players that are new at the club and those who are winning their first silverware.”
Pirates next face Kaizer Chiefs in the Carling Cup on Saturday.
Maela urges Bucs teammates to keep up the pressure
'We have to build on this, definitely'
Image: Darren Stewart
