Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has warned that his side will get better ahead of the Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday at the FNB Stadium (3.30pm).
Riveiro’s charges put on a complete performance in their MTN8 second leg semifinal 3-0 win over Mamelodi Sundowns at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.
Goals from Kermit Erasmus and Monnapule Saleng (brace) took the game away from Downs and the team’s collective defensive showing made sure it did not make a return.
Even though the Brazilians didn’t have their talisman, Peter Shalulile, they still had goals in them but the Pirates defence, led by the exceptional Olisa Ndah, shut the door, making sure their goalkeeper, Siyabonga Mpontshane, was not troubled.
“We know that we are very strong defensively, it’s not easy to create chances against Pirates nowadays. When we are fully concentrating it’s a difficulty for the opponent,” said Riveiro in the post-match press conference.
“I can only say good things about our defensive phase; we defend with 11 players when we don’t have the ball, that’s one of the keys to why we are getting these types of results. Everyone is involved in the defensive phase.
Massive cup win a boost for Bucs as derby looms
Riveiro counts on Pirates' defensive capabilities to withstand Chiefs
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Sundowns missed Shalulile, Mngqithi admits after cup trouncing by Pirates
“We try to convince the players to try to enjoy also the defensive phase because it’s part of the game and we love the game,” he said.
There’s another big game around the corner for Bucs against Chiefs and they will go to the clash in high spirits.
The match will be Riveiro’s first taste of the Soweto derby.
“It’s nice to win and face the next game after winning. Every three points or possibility to go through in a competition is very welcomed for the mental side and our mood,” Riveiro said.
“We need to improve in every area because if we don’t do it the opponents will. We try to compare ourselves today with yesterday to see if we are going forward. We try to analyse what we do, we optimise what we do and improve the players as individuals and collectively.
“Every department needs to do things much better because we have the capacity to do it. There’s no reason to put limits to our performances.” .
