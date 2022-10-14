Maritzburg United wants to end Richards Bay dominance against KwaZulu-Natal rivals when they face each other at King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium tomorrow at 3.30pm.
Maritzburg want to show Rich Boys who’s boss
Team of Choice motivated to move away from danger zone
Image: Darren Stewart
Maritzburg United wants to end Richards Bay dominance against KwaZulu-Natal rivals when they face each other at King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium tomorrow at 3.30pm.
The Natal Rich Boys have won all three matches against their provincial rivals in their maiden season in the DStv Premiership.
They beat Golden Arrows, Royal AM and AmaZulu. While they will look to complete a clean sweep against their neighbours, Team of Choice captain Given Mashikinya said they are motivated to stop that run.
“We are going all out. I think we are at the bottom and the only way we can go is up because you can’t go to the 17th, so that actually motivates us to put 100%,” Mashikinya told the club media department.
“Everyone is looking forward to the match. We are really pushing hard and I feel like if we win against Richards Bay it is going to change the situation around.”
Maritzburg are already struggling at the bottom of the table with nine points from nine matches and Mashikinya said they will treat this game like a cup final as they want to move away from the danger zone.
“To be honest with you, this game is a final for us. We are playing to save our families and save the club and I feel like having played previous games and done well is a motivation as well,” he said.
“A derby is always a motivation, but now is more than motivation because we are looking more for the final for us. It encourages us well because if you sit down and you look at the log and look at the magnitude of the game itself, it motivates us to go there and get three points.
“Relegation is not where we belong or deserve, we deserve to be playing in the top eight every season.”
Richards Bay will be coming into this fixture at the back of a good run and unbeaten in their last five matches – winning three and drawing two.
They are coming into the game at the back of their goalless draw against Orlando Pirates away last weekend.
“They really hit the ground running, so we expect a difficult and tough game. We played in the pre-season and we beat them 2-0 and we can’t take them for granted because of that.”
Fixtures
Today: Pirates v AmaZulu, Orlando, 7.30pm; Arrows v Stellenbosch, Princess Magogo, 7.30pm
Tomorrow: Richards Bay v Maritzburg, King Goodwill Zwelithini, 3.30pm; Chiefs v Chippa, Moses Mabhida, 5.30pm.
