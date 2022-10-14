×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Gallants brace for tough battle against Elgeco

Hosts fancy progression chances

By Neville Khoza - 14 October 2022 - 11:52
Neville Khoza Journalist
Lebogang Mabotja of Marumo Gallants FC and Elmo Kambindu of Chippa United.
Lebogang Mabotja of Marumo Gallants FC and Elmo Kambindu of Chippa United.
Image: Richard Huggard

While Marumo Gallants may enjoy an advantage in the CAF Confederation Cup second preliminary round with a 3-1 lead over Elgeco Plus, defender Lebogang Mabotja has warned that the match is far from over.

Gallants will host the Madagascan side at Peter Mokaba Stadium tomorrow at 3pm, looking to progress to the next round.

Mabotja, however, said defensively they will have to be organised as he expects their opponents to come out attacking and looking to score goals here.

“We are expecting them to come out and attack us and that means they will open up a bit as they will come to us with everything because they are trailing,” Mabotja told Sowetan yesterday.

“The good thing is that we have a two-goal advantage after we won 3-1, so they will come and open up as they will want to score. So our defensive structure will be more important where if we can defend well, we are going to progress into the next stage.”

After netting three away goals last week, Bahlabane Ba Ntwa are favorites to progress, but the full-back insists they won’t take the team for granted despite admitting that they are not a strong side. 

“On our side, we believe that we will go through since we saw how they played in the first leg,” he said. “But we are not going to undermine them, hence I said if our defensive structure is good, that’s the only thing that can see us through.

“They are not a strong team and it is something that we didn’t even expect when we got there. We believe that we are stronger than them and I don’t think with the quality that we have they can come back.

“But the game of football is strange and if we can go there with the mentality that they are not strong, we can get a surprise. We have to go there and fight for a win to progress.”

Elsewhere, after playing to a goalless draw at home last weekend against Zesco United, Royal AM have a slight advantage in the second leg in Zambia tomorrow at 3pm as they will need to score one goal to progress to the next round in the Confederation Cup.

Cape Town City will need to overturn a 0-3 defeat they suffered at home to Petro de Luanda of Angola if they are to progress to the group stages of the Champions League.

The two teams will meet today at 5pm at Estadio 11 de Novembro.

Sundowns not taking foot off pedal despite advantage

Mamelodi Sundowns aim to use their CAF Champions League second preliminary round second leg against La Passe at Loftus Versfeld Stadium today at ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Stellies eager to bounce back after Chiefs defeat

Stellenbosch will be eager to bounce back to winning ways when they visit Golden Arrows at Princess Magogo Stadium tonight at 7.30pm.
Sport
2 hours ago

Baroka gun for full points against Lions

Baroka coach Vincent Kobola has spoken about the importance of beating teams in the chasing pack if they are to earn a promotion back to the ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Sekgota wants to improve on scary stats

Kaizer Chiefs' Kgaogelo Sekgota has been one of the most exciting players in the DStv Premiership this season.
Sport
2 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Magistrate murder accused abandons bid for bail
The Impaq Online School, Grade 4 – 12