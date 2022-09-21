Tlhopie denies Sundowns are greedy in the transfer market

While Mamelodi Sundowns have been accused of killing competition by signing every talented player available and weakening other teams, chairman Tlhopie Motsepe has dismissed that, saying it's players who want to come to play for the club.
Sundowns have brought in players like Bongani Zungu, Abubeker Nassir, Marcelo Allende, Ronwen Williams, Sipho Mbule and Terrence Mashego to the club, while they are expected to unveil Moroccan defender Abdelmounaim Boutouil soon.
Co-coach Rulani Mokwena admitted on Sunday that the signing of Mashego was not part of their plans but that they didn’t want him to go to their rivals and strengthened them.
“I don’t know where the criticism has come from in that regard. Players want to come to Mamelodi Sundowns as a place where they can improve themselves and achieve their dreams in football,” Motsepe explained.
“We have had the blessing and opportunity to honour an incredibly special player in Hlompho Kekana, but when Kekana was at Sundowns, he was playing and competing with Teko Modise and he was competing with guys like Tiyani Mabunda, who is right here with us.
“Iron sharpens iron, and the fact that these good players want to come to Sundowns is because they want to achieve their dreams and improve as players.”
Chilean international Allende is reported to have joined Masandawana on a massive R51m at the beginning of the season.
And the midfielder has impressed so far, and Motsepe doesn't think the price tag will have any negative impact on his performance.
“Marcelo is really special. He is a great person. To talk about the price tag affecting him ... I don’t think so,” he said.
“First of all, he understands the projects and he is excited about what we are trying to achieve and he knows at Mamelodi Sundowns he is going to develop as a person and as a footballer, he knows he is going to reach new heights.
“I am glad to see that he has settled so well. He knows the Sundowns sign. He came here speaking only Spanish, but now you can hear him talking in a few South African languages.
"I think a few of the guys are having an influence on him, which is good. He has embraced South African culture and that of Sundowns as well, and I think it will be a continued success as a player.”
Tlhopie denies Sundowns are greedy in the transfer market
'Players want to come to Sundowns so they can improve'
Image: Veli Nhlapo
While Mamelodi Sundowns have been accused of killing competition by signing every talented player available and weakening other teams, chairman Tlhopie Motsepe has dismissed that, saying it's players who want to come to play for the club.
Sundowns have brought in players like Bongani Zungu, Abubeker Nassir, Marcelo Allende, Ronwen Williams, Sipho Mbule and Terrence Mashego to the club, while they are expected to unveil Moroccan defender Abdelmounaim Boutouil soon.
Co-coach Rulani Mokwena admitted on Sunday that the signing of Mashego was not part of their plans but that they didn’t want him to go to their rivals and strengthened them.
“I don’t know where the criticism has come from in that regard. Players want to come to Mamelodi Sundowns as a place where they can improve themselves and achieve their dreams in football,” Motsepe explained.
“We have had the blessing and opportunity to honour an incredibly special player in Hlompho Kekana, but when Kekana was at Sundowns, he was playing and competing with Teko Modise and he was competing with guys like Tiyani Mabunda, who is right here with us.
“Iron sharpens iron, and the fact that these good players want to come to Sundowns is because they want to achieve their dreams and improve as players.”
Chilean international Allende is reported to have joined Masandawana on a massive R51m at the beginning of the season.
And the midfielder has impressed so far, and Motsepe doesn't think the price tag will have any negative impact on his performance.
“Marcelo is really special. He is a great person. To talk about the price tag affecting him ... I don’t think so,” he said.
“First of all, he understands the projects and he is excited about what we are trying to achieve and he knows at Mamelodi Sundowns he is going to develop as a person and as a footballer, he knows he is going to reach new heights.
“I am glad to see that he has settled so well. He knows the Sundowns sign. He came here speaking only Spanish, but now you can hear him talking in a few South African languages.
"I think a few of the guys are having an influence on him, which is good. He has embraced South African culture and that of Sundowns as well, and I think it will be a continued success as a player.”
Kerr and Tembo among coaches skating on thin ice
Williams prays he takes his club form to Bafana
New man Le Roux confident Bafana have right players
Bafana missed training because ‘Safa did not book’ stadium: SMSA
‘Football is about changes, play for any coach who is in charge’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos