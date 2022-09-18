×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

WATCH | Sundowns confirm the arrival of Bafana defender Mashego from CT City

18 September 2022 - 10:00
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Bafana Bafana defender Terrence Mashego has joined Mamelodi Sundowns.
Bafana Bafana defender Terrence Mashego has joined Mamelodi Sundowns.
Image: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns have completed the signing of Bafana Bafana defender Terrence Mashego from Cape Town City.

In a video posted on the club’s social media platforms on Saturday afternoon looking back at the defender’s journey from Mamelodi, the Brazilians ended weeks of speculation.

Details of his move to Chloorkop were not immediately available but the highly-rated player joins Ronwen Williams, Sipho Mbule, Abubeker Nasir, Marcelo Allende and Bongani Zungu as the club’s latest recruits.

It is not easy to break into the Sundowns starting eleven because of their depth and quality and Mashego faces fierce competition from Lyle Lakay, Sifiso Ngobeni and Aubrey Modiba on the left side of the field.

Bafana coach Hugo Broos will be crossing fingers that Mashego gets enough game time as he is one of the key players for the senior national team that will be involved in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers next year.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...
Cele visits slain magistrate's family after mysterious death