The 29-year-old has been without a club since he officially parted ways with French side Amiens SC in July.
The talented midfielder left SA in 2016 after a successful spell with Sundowns and went to ply his trade in Portugal for Vitoria de Guimaraes.
He did well in Portugal and secured a move to France a year later.
When Amiens were relegated from Ligue 1 in 2020, Zungu was loaned to Scottish giants Rangers and he returned to the French club a year later.
Sundowns announce Bongani Zungu signing at packed Loftus Stadium
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Bafana Bafana player Bongani Zungu has joined DStv Premiership defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns.
The signing of Zungu, who is returning to Sundowns for the second time, was announced in a most stylish way in front of a sold-out affair between the defending champs and Kaizer Chiefs at Loftus Stadium in Tshwane on Saturday.
It was announced by club chair Thlopie Motsepe just before kickoff to a welcoming roar from thousands of Masandawana fans.
