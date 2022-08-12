Tembo feels Sekhukhune still finding their feet

Despite the positive start Sekhukhune United have made this season, coach Kaitano Tembo is far from impressed as he feels they are not playing as a team and are disjointed.
In their opening two matches, Babina Noko collected four points after a draw with Maritzburg United and a victory over Golden Arrows on Wednesday.
As they prepare to face newcomers Richards Bay on Saturday at King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium at 5.30pm, Tembo conceded that there is still a lot of work to be done.
“I thought we started very well, especially in the first five or 10 minutes [against Arrows at Peter Mokaba Stadium]. We got into good areas but I would say we played in patches whereby at some point we were very good and at some point we were bad,” Tembo said after the match where they won 1-0.
“You can see that we are still a little bit disjointed. We are not playing as a team because it is a completely new team and new players as well.
“So, there is still a lot of work to be done but I’m happy with the results but not with the performance. There is still a lot for us to improve.
“But we will still get better because you could see the decision-making in the final third was also not there.
“But those are the things we picked up and say we have to go back and work on them.”
With a lot of travelling between the games, Tembo said he would have to refresh the team ahead of their match against KwaZulu-Natal's Rich Boyz.
“It is a very good start but at the same time I have to look at the performance because it will give me a clear indication of where we are as a team,” he said.
“You can see there were a lot of tired legs there, so we will need to refresh the team, meaning we will need everyone to play a part... It is not going to be easy.
“You could see there is a lot of travelling. We were in Pietermaritzburg and travelled here to Polokwane and we are going back to Durban, so we are going to try and manage the team in terms of recovery and bringing fresh legs competitive in all the games we will play.”
Tembo feels Sekhukhune still finding their feet
Coach feels team needs to be refreshed before Rich Boyz clash
Image: Philip Maeta
Despite the positive start Sekhukhune United have made this season, coach Kaitano Tembo is far from impressed as he feels they are not playing as a team and are disjointed.
In their opening two matches, Babina Noko collected four points after a draw with Maritzburg United and a victory over Golden Arrows on Wednesday.
As they prepare to face newcomers Richards Bay on Saturday at King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium at 5.30pm, Tembo conceded that there is still a lot of work to be done.
“I thought we started very well, especially in the first five or 10 minutes [against Arrows at Peter Mokaba Stadium]. We got into good areas but I would say we played in patches whereby at some point we were very good and at some point we were bad,” Tembo said after the match where they won 1-0.
“You can see that we are still a little bit disjointed. We are not playing as a team because it is a completely new team and new players as well.
“So, there is still a lot of work to be done but I’m happy with the results but not with the performance. There is still a lot for us to improve.
“But we will still get better because you could see the decision-making in the final third was also not there.
“But those are the things we picked up and say we have to go back and work on them.”
With a lot of travelling between the games, Tembo said he would have to refresh the team ahead of their match against KwaZulu-Natal's Rich Boyz.
“It is a very good start but at the same time I have to look at the performance because it will give me a clear indication of where we are as a team,” he said.
“You can see there were a lot of tired legs there, so we will need to refresh the team, meaning we will need everyone to play a part... It is not going to be easy.
“You could see there is a lot of travelling. We were in Pietermaritzburg and travelled here to Polokwane and we are going back to Durban, so we are going to try and manage the team in terms of recovery and bringing fresh legs competitive in all the games we will play.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos