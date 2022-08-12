Swallows midfielder Musa Nyatama says coaching has always been part of his plans and Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena is one of the people giving him valuable tips.
Nyatama, who took charge of Swallows’ two DStv Premiership opening games, revealed he will be a player/coach this season and assist coach Dylan Kerr.
Kerr missed the 1-0 loss to Orlando Pirates and 3-2 victory over Cape Town City due to work permit issues and Nyatama was in charge.
“In terms of personnel we are very limited, so I’m also helping out the coach. I’m still playing but also helping out on the other side,” Nyatama said.
Though coaching is part of his plans when he is done playing, he has yet to do a coaching course.
Nyatama has been receiving coaching tips from mentor Rulani Mokwena
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
“With the badges, I’m waiting for the coaching licence [courses] to come back.
“My mentor is the coach [Kerr] and I also speak to my former coach Rulani from time to time. I think those are the guys that will help me out going forward.”
Being in charge was not easy, but he is proud of how the players responded to him and the respect he received from them.
“At times it was very difficult for me to pass the message to the players on the pitch, but I think I’ve managed to get one or two players to come on the line so I can give them the message.
“I must say, I’m proud of the players for taking on the instruction, the respect they gave me.”
Swallows face Maritzburg United at Harry Gwala Stadium on Friday (7.30pm).
While the Dube Birds have registered a victory this season, the Team of Choice are still searching for their first win.
They lost 3-0 to Kaizer Chiefs in their last outing and kicked off the season with a 1-1 draw against Sekhukhune United.
TimesLIVE
