Chippa United coach Daine Klate wants his side to use their second-half performance they showed during their 1-3 defeat to Royal AM when they face Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium on Sunday at 3pm.
Chippa failed to follow their 1-1 draw in the opening match against SuperSport United by losing to Royal at home on Wednesday. But Klate was impressed with what he saw in the second half and wants his side to start with that when they visit the Buccaneers.
"We started slow and conceded two goals against Royal AM, but after half-time, we came back positive and we have to take away the positive in the way we ended this game," Klate told the club media department after the match.
"There are lot of positives that came from the second half, we had better intensity and had more balls in the box and we had to take away the positives to the Pirates game."
Klate said he is aware what to expect from Pirates, who drew 1-1 with Stellenbosch away also on Wednesday, and that his side will be motivated to get their first win.
"We will try to rectify what went wrong against Royal as we prepare for Pirates. I hope they learned because I had a go at them at halftime to change their attitude, now we have a chance on Sunday to rectify what went wrong. I spoke to the young players, some of them were playing for the first time, and hopefully they will improve on Sunday."
Pirates, on the other hand, will be looking to get back to winning ways following their draw against Stellies at Danie Craven Stadium.
Both teams will also need to work on their finishing as they are not clinical in front of goals, having scored only two goals in two matches.
Klate positive Chippa will get first victory
Coach up against yet-to-lose Bucs
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
