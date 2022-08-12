Chiefs 'Fearless' Chiefs plan to take game to Downs

Following Kaizer Chiefs' promising start this season, coach Arthur Zwane has promised his side will approach their match against Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld Stadium tomorrow with no fear.
Amakhosi will head into the match with their confidence high after they thumped Maritzburg United 3-0 at FNB Stadium on Tuesday, while Sundowns were stunned 1-0 by TS Galaxy on Wednesday.
Zwane said they would try to take the game away from the defending champions and stamp their authority on the match. “We don’t have fear; if we are not going to that game and make mistakes, then we are not going to improve,” Zwane explains.
“We will go out there and express ourselves and try to take the game away from them.
“They also have their shortcomings as a team. So, we will look at those loopholes where we can punish them because if you are going to allow them to dominate, you will get tired and they will punish you and make you look like you don’t know whether you are coming or going.
“We have to make sure the game is evenly balanced, we pose a lot of threat to them and we know they have good technical depth and we are going out there to play like Kaizer Chiefs and we will treat all the games as the same.”
Following the win against Maritzburg, Zwane said they needed that to boost their confidence ahead of this fixture and other upcoming matches. “Realistically, we needed this game to boost our confidence going into the Sundowns game,” he said.
“This one was more like an ‘ice-breaker’ for us. We still have a long way to go. There were still a lot of mistakes in the game, I believe we can do better ... because we are Kaizer Chiefs, we are not going to score a goal and then sit back, we want to score more goals, but it will depend on how players are responding going forward.”
Zwane will be relying on striker Ashely du Preez, the experience of Keagan Dolly, Siyethemba Sithebe and Yusuf Maart, who both settled in well to see the club through.
Meanwhile, Chiefs announced the signing of Edmilson Dove on a two-year deal yesterday.
Image: Lefty Shivambu
