AmaZulu Usuthu gunning for maximum points against Citizens

AmaZulu will be eager to build on their promising start when they host Cape Town City at Moses Mabhida Stadium tomorrow at 9pm.
Following a draw and a victory in their opening two matches, Usuthu coach Brandon Truter is content with the four points they have collected in their first two matches.
But he expects a difficult match from the Citizens, especially after their defeat in their two games.
“It is a team that can play football and a team that is very good in attack as well. They are scoring goals whether they are losing, they score goals,” Truter told the media after their 2-1 home victory over SuperSport United on Wednesday.
“My biggest concern after our game against SuperSport is the injuries that happened. George Maluleka and Rally Bwalya got knocks. I have said it before, a lot of teams are still in the pre-season and playing at this tempo and intensity, you are always going to have breakdowns.
“So we will have to rotate at the weekend to get some fresh legs. Cape Town City are a very dynamic team going forward. It is our home ground and we want to win it. It is a team that scores goals, it has proven since last season and they are a team that concedes.
“It’s going to be a tough game. Make no mistake about it, but we will fight for three points as well.”
Truter has also urged his side to begin well during their game following a slow start in their opening two matches, but he is confident they will get it right.
“We are always on the back foot and we start slow. Against TS Galaxy, we started slow and we went through and never put a foot in the game,” he said.
“Yes, we managed to have attempts at goal, but it is a concern for us. We are analysing it by trying to get to the bottom of it.
“It is something we are addressing and we have noted it and even during our match against Galaxy, they created two or three chances in the first 15 minutes and SuperSport did the same thing now.
“Rather from the kickoff, we should go direct, so it is something we are looking at.”
Meanwhile, SuperSport will be searching for their first victory of the campaign when they visit TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday.
Gavin Hunt’s charges have drawn once and lost the other in the opening two matches.
