Tonight, TS Galaxy will travel to Loftus Versfeld to take Mamelodi Sundowns. The Rockets midfielder Sibusiso Vilakazi says going up against his former employers is a big headache as they are a complicated side.
The Sead Ramović-coached side began their DStv Premiership campaign with a goalless draw at AmaZulu on the weekend. They will be looking to get their first win of the season and a rare victory over Sundowns. On the four occasions that the Rockets have played Sundowns, they have been on the receiving end of losses.
When Galaxy and Sundowns lock horns at 7.30pm at the capital, Vilakazi will be facing familiar faces and will get the taste of how it feels being on the opposite side trying to topple the all-dominating Brazilians.
Having someone who was once in the Sundowns camp for several years, Galaxy may have thought they will get some wisdom from Vilakazi on how to beat his former club, but he also has no idea how to take them down.
"I myself, I don't know how we are going to go about that one," said Vilakazi when quizzed by the media about how to defeat Sundowns.
"Guys have struggled (against Sundowns), I was with them ... now I find myself playing against them, it's interesting. I laugh when I think about it because everybody has not gotten close to them, it's a gap.
"On the day, you have to be disciplined and fully concentrate. A lapse of concentration from us will turn into an opportunity to attack for them. They're a very complicated and competitive team. Goals are around every situation they encounter.
"It's a headache, I've been there, I know how things are done. We won't go toe-to-toe, we just have to be smart about it," he said.
Vilakazi having migraine over game against ex-employers
Galaxy go head-to-head with Sundowns tonight
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
Tonight, TS Galaxy will travel to Loftus Versfeld to take Mamelodi Sundowns. The Rockets midfielder Sibusiso Vilakazi says going up against his former employers is a big headache as they are a complicated side.
The Sead Ramović-coached side began their DStv Premiership campaign with a goalless draw at AmaZulu on the weekend. They will be looking to get their first win of the season and a rare victory over Sundowns. On the four occasions that the Rockets have played Sundowns, they have been on the receiving end of losses.
When Galaxy and Sundowns lock horns at 7.30pm at the capital, Vilakazi will be facing familiar faces and will get the taste of how it feels being on the opposite side trying to topple the all-dominating Brazilians.
Having someone who was once in the Sundowns camp for several years, Galaxy may have thought they will get some wisdom from Vilakazi on how to beat his former club, but he also has no idea how to take them down.
"I myself, I don't know how we are going to go about that one," said Vilakazi when quizzed by the media about how to defeat Sundowns.
"Guys have struggled (against Sundowns), I was with them ... now I find myself playing against them, it's interesting. I laugh when I think about it because everybody has not gotten close to them, it's a gap.
"On the day, you have to be disciplined and fully concentrate. A lapse of concentration from us will turn into an opportunity to attack for them. They're a very complicated and competitive team. Goals are around every situation they encounter.
"It's a headache, I've been there, I know how things are done. We won't go toe-to-toe, we just have to be smart about it," he said.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos