“They [Pirates] come off a win and the confidence will be high and will be looking to take that momentum to this game.
"But at the same time, we have to impose ourselves. It is our home game and we have to make sure that we put in a performance that will put us in a position to take all the three points.”
Barker is also counting on his new signings to help his side beat the Buccaneers and that he is confident they will get better when the season progresses.
“Pleased with all the players that we acquired, they produced solid performances at the weekend and we will only get better once the team starts gelling and combinations start to get better,” he said.
“So yeah, I'm pleased with the performance at the weekend and looking forward to more to come from every one of them and looking for consistency in the league coming off a good season last year.
“It is important for us to show that consistency as a club going forward, so I'm looking forward to it. Obviously some challenging fixtures in the next four or five games are against good oppositions.
“But at the same time, it is a good challenge for ourselves and an opportunity for us to make an early mark by doing well against those teams.”
Fixtures
Today: AmaZulu v SuperSport, Moses Mabhida, 5pm; Sekhukhune v Arrows, Peter Mokaba, 7.30pm; Chippa v Royal, Nelson Mandela Bay, 7.30pm; Stellenbosch v Pirates, Danie Craven, 7.30pm; Sundowns v Galaxy, Loftus, 7.30pm
Friday: Maritzburg v Swallows, Harry Gwala, 7.30pm
Saturday: Sundowns v Chiefs, Loftus, 3pm; Gallants v Arrows, Peter Mokaba, 3pm; Stellenbosch v Royal, Danie Craven, 3pm; Richards Bay v Sekhukhune, King Goodwill Zwelithini, 5.30pm; AmaZulu v CPT City, Moses Mabhida, 7pm
Sunday: Pirates v Chippa, Orlando, 30m; Galaxy v SuperSport, Mbombela Stadium, 5.30pm.
Consistency is key for coach Barker
Stellies ready to make early mark as they face Pirates
Image: Kabelo Leputu/BackpagePix
Stellenbosch will be eager to build on their goalless draw in the opening match when they host Orlando Pirates in the DStv Premiership fixture at Danie Craven Stadium tonight at 7.30pm.
Stellies got their campaign off with a draw away to Marumo Gallants on Saturday and coach Steve Barker said they need to follow that up with a win against the Buccaneers.
The Soweto giants will come into this fixture on the back of a hard-fought 1-0 win against Swallows in their opening match also on Saturday and will also want to continue with that early momentum.
“Yeah obviously, it is not easy playing away from home in the first game of the season and to travel to Polokwane,” Barker explained to the club media department.
“So based on that performance, I think the point we got away from home was good. That point becomes important if we can follow it up with a victory at home against Pirates. We showed that there are signs of improvement in the way we play and are solid at the back with our center-backs.
SIBO MAPUTI | Stellies teen scapegoated for failure to address racism
“They [Pirates] come off a win and the confidence will be high and will be looking to take that momentum to this game.
"But at the same time, we have to impose ourselves. It is our home game and we have to make sure that we put in a performance that will put us in a position to take all the three points.”
Barker is also counting on his new signings to help his side beat the Buccaneers and that he is confident they will get better when the season progresses.
“Pleased with all the players that we acquired, they produced solid performances at the weekend and we will only get better once the team starts gelling and combinations start to get better,” he said.
“So yeah, I'm pleased with the performance at the weekend and looking forward to more to come from every one of them and looking for consistency in the league coming off a good season last year.
“It is important for us to show that consistency as a club going forward, so I'm looking forward to it. Obviously some challenging fixtures in the next four or five games are against good oppositions.
“But at the same time, it is a good challenge for ourselves and an opportunity for us to make an early mark by doing well against those teams.”
Fixtures
Today: AmaZulu v SuperSport, Moses Mabhida, 5pm; Sekhukhune v Arrows, Peter Mokaba, 7.30pm; Chippa v Royal, Nelson Mandela Bay, 7.30pm; Stellenbosch v Pirates, Danie Craven, 7.30pm; Sundowns v Galaxy, Loftus, 7.30pm
Friday: Maritzburg v Swallows, Harry Gwala, 7.30pm
Saturday: Sundowns v Chiefs, Loftus, 3pm; Gallants v Arrows, Peter Mokaba, 3pm; Stellenbosch v Royal, Danie Craven, 3pm; Richards Bay v Sekhukhune, King Goodwill Zwelithini, 5.30pm; AmaZulu v CPT City, Moses Mabhida, 7pm
Sunday: Pirates v Chippa, Orlando, 30m; Galaxy v SuperSport, Mbombela Stadium, 5.30pm.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos