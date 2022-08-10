SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt is excited about the return of strikers Thamsanqa Gabuza and Gamphani Lungu as he believes their experience will be vital ahead of their visit to AmaZulu at Moses Mabhida Stadium today at 5pm.
The duo missed the SuperSport 1-1 draw against Chippa United on Sunday in their opening match after an injury and suspension.
Hunt believes had they taken part in that game, they should have won the match and that their availability today will make a huge difference.
“With Gabuza coming back and Lungu, they will give us a little bit more in terms of experience as our top goal scorers are coming back,” Hunt told the media.
“I thought we would get away with it [without having them] against Chippa, but we didn’t. It is what it is. You can control the performance but not the results sometimes.”
Against Chippa, SuperSport created many chances but failed to convert them. Hunt hopes with the return of the two players, they will be a different side when they face Usuthu.
Hunt happy at return of striking pair
Usuthu coach also hopes for victory
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images
SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt is excited about the return of strikers Thamsanqa Gabuza and Gamphani Lungu as he believes their experience will be vital ahead of their visit to AmaZulu at Moses Mabhida Stadium today at 5pm.
The duo missed the SuperSport 1-1 draw against Chippa United on Sunday in their opening match after an injury and suspension.
Hunt believes had they taken part in that game, they should have won the match and that their availability today will make a huge difference.
“With Gabuza coming back and Lungu, they will give us a little bit more in terms of experience as our top goal scorers are coming back,” Hunt told the media.
“I thought we would get away with it [without having them] against Chippa, but we didn’t. It is what it is. You can control the performance but not the results sometimes.”
Against Chippa, SuperSport created many chances but failed to convert them. Hunt hopes with the return of the two players, they will be a different side when they face Usuthu.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images
“The two guys who didn’t play against Chippa were the top goal scorers last season, Bradley Grobler has not played for nine months and I should have played him the whole game, but we were chasing the game and we were forcing it,” he said.
“How many chances we had in the first half before they scored the ball, I don’t know how many times. So there were opportunities there. It was just timing synchronisation with the movement, but it was good. I think you can do far less and win games and we did a lot and we drew.”
With AmaZulu also playing to a goalless draw in their opening match against TS Galaxy, they will also be desperate for a victory today.
Coach Brandon Truter was not happy with their performance against Galaxy and hopes for improvement today.
“I expect a better performance and playing structure when we face SuperSport in our next match. The positive thing is that we kept a clean sheet against TS Galaxy and mentally we can still improve,” Truter said.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos