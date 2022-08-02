New Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Yusuf Maart wants to prove why the club signed him by showing consistent performances when the new season gets underway this weekend.
Maart joined the Glamour Boys from Sekhukhune United and says he can’t wait to start wearing the famous Amakhosi jersey.
The 27-year-old will bring defensive and attacking abilities in the middle of the park to the Amakhosi team.
“I’m happy things are going well at the moment. I am at a big team now, I just need to prove why I’m here and just to add my value,” Maart said of his move to Chiefs.
“To be honest, I always put faith in myself to say I can do this because I’m humble, I’m patient and I work hard.
“I am comfortable on the ball. I can play at number six, eight, or 10. I’m comfortable anywhere in the midfield.”
Maart, who also played for Chiefs’ biggest rivals, Orlando Pirates, in the past, added that he was happy to have signed for the big two teams in the country.
Though he didn’t showcase his talent at the Buccaneers, he feels he gained enough experience to succeed and help Amakhosi end their trophy drought.
“To be honest, when I was at Pirates, that time was up and down, so any youngster you won’t break through and I understood as a person,” he said.
“I think I have grown up and gained experience even though it took a bit of time to understand the game and to enjoy it.
“It didn’t work out where I was and I didn’t see myself coming this way, but now I am here and I’m happy. I can’t ask for better to be honest.
“I played for two big teams at the moment, so yeah, it’s a dream come true for everyone in SA and I’m proud of myself.
“If the supporters can help us, we will give 120% and we will make them proud. The experienced guys will help us where they can and we will give our 120% as youngsters.”
Maart will have a chance to make his debut when Chiefs open the new season with an away match against Royal AM at Chatsworth Stadium on Saturday at 5.30pm.
Maart eager to prove his value at Chiefs
Midfielder says though he didn’t shine at Pirates he learnt a lot
