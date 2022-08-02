×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Maart eager to prove his value at Chiefs

Midfielder says though he didn’t shine at Pirates he learnt a lot

02 August 2022 - 09:01
Neville Khoza Journalist
Kaizer Chiefs new singing Yusuf Maart says he'll repay the trust the club has shown in him.
Kaizer Chiefs new singing Yusuf Maart says he'll repay the trust the club has shown in him.
Image: Supplied

New Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Yusuf Maart wants to prove why the club signed him by showing consistent performances when the new season gets underway this weekend.

Maart joined the Glamour Boys from Sekhukhune United and says he can’t wait to start wearing the famous Amakhosi jersey.

The 27-year-old will bring defensive and attacking abilities in the middle of the park to the Amakhosi team.

“I’m happy things are going well at the moment. I am at a big team now, I just need to prove why I’m here and just to add my value,” Maart said of his move to Chiefs.

“To be honest, I always put faith in myself to say I can do this because I’m humble, I’m patient and I work hard.

“I am comfortable on the ball. I can play at number six, eight, or 10. I’m comfortable anywhere in the midfield.”

Maart, who also played for Chiefs’ biggest rivals, Orlando Pirates, in the past, added that he was happy to have signed for the big two teams in the country.

Though he didn’t showcase his talent at the Buccaneers, he feels he gained enough experience to succeed and help Amakhosi end their trophy drought.

“To be honest, when I was at Pirates, that time was up and down, so any youngster you won’t break through and I understood as a person,” he said.

“I think I have grown up and gained experience even though it took a bit of time to understand the game and to enjoy it.

“It didn’t work out where I was and I didn’t see myself coming this way, but now I am here and I’m happy. I can’t ask for better to be honest.

“I played for two big teams at the moment, so yeah, it’s a dream come true for everyone in SA and I’m proud of myself.

“If the supporters can help us, we will give 120% and we will make them proud. The experienced guys will help us where they can and we will give our 120% as youngsters.”

Maart will have a chance to make his debut when Chiefs open the new season with an away match against Royal AM at Chatsworth Stadium on Saturday at 5.30pm. 

Mntambo taking nothing for granted at Sekhukhune

Despite being named Sekhukhune United captain a month after he joined them, Linda Mntambo insists that does not guarantee him a starting berth in the ...
Sport
15 hours ago

Benni 'opens doors' for African coaches

Bafana Bafana legend Mark Williams hopes the appointment of Benni McCarthy at Manchester United will be the start of African coaching penetrating ...
Sport
15 hours ago

Cape Town City announce big sponsorship with major bank

Cape Town City have announced a major new sponsorship deal with First National Bank (FNB).
Sport
1 day ago

Mngqithi encouraged by PSL clubs' recruitment this season

Mamelodi Sundowns co-head coach Manqoba Mngqithi is encouraged by DStv Premiership clubs’ recruitments this winter transfer window, saying the new ...
Sport
1 day ago

Maduka determined to end Maritzburg’s relegation fights

Maritzburg United have often flirted with relegation in the DStv Premiership, but going into the new season their head coach John Maduka says the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

SA has 20,000 fewer police officers than in 2010: Cele
Krugersdorp rapes are' shame of the nation' says Bheki Cele