I’m no magician, Klate says as he Hunts mentor Gavin

01 August 2022 - 09:58
Neville Khoza Journalist
Gavin Hunt coach of Supersport United and Daine Klate coach of Chippa United during DStv Premiership 2022/23 Launch at Supersport Studios on the 28 July 2022.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

With Chippa United known for firing coaches when results are not coming, Daine Klate insists he is not under pressure as he is not a magician and he has nothing to lose ahead of his first season in the DStv Premiership.

“I don’t think I’m under pressure. I think I have nothing to lose and everything to gain,” Klate explained. “This is the first time; I’m not a magician. I can't just make magic and change things in a space of one or two days.

“But for the most part, it is a promotion and the reason I’m here for the first team is because of how well the Diski boys did in the league and it is a promotion for me because I’ve done well there; now you progress to the next level.

“I spent three years in the Diski league and it was my first full season last year and we ended fourth and it has been a fantastic journey for me, and I’m looking forward to the new challenge.”

Klate will start his journey in the DStv Premiership with a match against SuperSport United at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday, a team he enjoyed success with as a player.

“I’m new to this but coming up against coach Gavin [Hunt] and knowing SuperSport as well, having been there and having made my debut from there and having had good success with the club, and with him as well, I’m looking forward to it,” he said.

“So I know a little bit about the club as well. Maybe that could be an advantage to me, but I’m up against a very experienced coach, one that mentored me and one that had success with me."

Fixtures

Friday: CPT City v Sundowns, Cape Town, 7.30pm.

Saturday: Gallants v Stellenbosch, Peter Mokaba, 3pm; Arrows v Richards Bay, Princess Magogo, 3pm; Pirates v Swallows, Orlando, 3pm; Royal v Chiefs, Chatsworth, 5.30pm; Maritzburg v Sekhukhune, Harry Gwala, 8pm.

Sunday: Galaxy v AmaZulu, Milpark, 3pm; SuperSport v Chippa, Lucas Moripe, 5.30pm.

