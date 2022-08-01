×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

‘Anxious’ Solomons knew he belonged to Chiefs

Star joined Glamour Boys from Swallows on a four-year deal

01 August 2022 - 10:01
Neville Khoza Journalist
Chiefs’ sporting director Kaizer Motaung jnr with new signing Dillan Solomons.
Chiefs’ sporting director Kaizer Motaung jnr with new signing Dillan Solomons.
Image: Supplied

Kaizer Chiefs' new signing Dillan Solomons admitted that he was a bit anxious when Royal AM CEO Sinky Mnisi implied on a national radio station that there could be something sinister regarding his transfer to the club.

Solomons joined Chiefs from Swallows on a four-year deal in June and even though he did not sign a contract with Royal before he moved to the Glamour Boys, he insists he was still nervous.

This is because Swallows were understood to have agreed with Royal to sell three players, including the midfielder for R1.5m.

“Well, basically I knew where I wanted to be and I didn’t feel any type of way. I knew that it would blow over because I knew the situation that I was in,” Solomons explained to the media during the club season launch at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

“At that moment I was a bit nervous but obviously I knew that I didn’t do anything wrong or whatever I did was the right way. 

“I was not fully aware of it. I just heard that Royal AM wanted players at that moment, but I was not fully aware that they did whatever they did. So for me, I’m happy where I am now.”

WATCH | Chiefs look to get 'juju' flowing as players greet fans at FNB

Kaizer Chiefs hosted a squad and supporters interaction event at FNB Stadium on Saturday as the team looked to harness the feel-good factor of their ...
Sport
2 days ago

The 23-year-old feels the decision join the Glamour Boys was good for his career, and promised to do his best along with his teammates to help the club end their trophy drought. 

“It was a big decision for me, so it took a lot of effort to try and get this deal done, but we worked hard and last season was a breakthrough for me,” he said.

“So this decision wasn’t easy because a lot of people dream about this and to get this opportunity means the world to me.

“I think there is enough experience to carry us. We call it a new age and we are working hard on maintaining the unity in the team. That’s very important to us. We don’t break the unity in the team at the moment and the spirit at the club at this moment is huge, starting with our youngsters winning trophies and it rubs off on us.

“Hopefully this season we will bring the glory back.”

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

SA has 20,000 fewer police officers than in 2010: Cele
Krugersdorp rapes are' shame of the nation' says Bheki Cele