After renewing his contract with TS Galaxy for three more years, Sead Ramovic has vowed to improve the side by ensuring they no longer fight for relegation.
Having joined the club in October last year, with the team struggling at the bottom of the DStv Premiership table, the German coach guided the side to safety.
The club decided to keep their faith in him by giving him another three-year contract and he promised that the team will do better than last season. “I am very grateful and happy to be able to continue working as a coach at such a great club,” Ramovic told the club media department.
“From the moment I started at Galaxy, all I could think about was how and what we can improve. I put myself fully into the service of football and the club.
“I was able to respond to that with hard work, commitment and conviction. We will always ask ourselves how we can get better, whether we have reached our full potential and what we can do to get there.
“These parameters are undoubtedly the key to any success. I thank God for this beautiful adventure and the opportunity to meet so many beautiful, friendly people and I can promise all our supporters that I will continue to work hard to further develop the team and the club.
“We have a lot of respect for clubs like Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando and Mamelodi Sundowns for what they have achieved. Hopefully, one day we can be on the same level.”
The Rockets were without a single victory from five matches when they decided to appoint him when he replaced coach Owen da Gama.
He went on to win seven games and finished 13th on the log table. Galaxy have also bolstered the squad by bringing in quality players like Xola Mlambo and Sibusiso Vilakazi as they look to improve in the upcoming season.
They will start their campaign against AmaZulu at Mbombela Stadium on August 7.
Ramovic aims to improve Galaxy's standings on log
Coach wants to repay club after signing new deal
