Soccer

Backheel boys return to footballing roots

Premier’s Cup final tune-up for Vilakazi and Khenyeza

27 July 2022 - 08:50
Athenkosi Tsotsi Sports Reporter
Golden Arrows co-coach Mabhuti Khenyeza.
Image: Darren Stewart

Golden Arrows co-coach Mabhuti Khenyeza has declared that he and his partner Vusumuzi Vilakazi will bring back the ball-playing style that the club is renowned for. 

With the DStv Premiership starting next month, preseason will reach a climax with the team’s participation in the Premier’s Cup, a preseason tournament featuring teams from KwaZulu-Natal. 

Arrows will face AmaZulu at the Harry Gwala Stadium at noon on Sunday. This game will be vital for Khenyeza and Vilakazi as it will give them an indication of where the team is at and how the players are translating things learnt at training into matches. 

With Khenyeza and Vilakazi at the helm, theres an air of excitement around Arrows because the two have been around the club as players when it captivated the imagination of the football fraternity. The coming season promises to see the return of Abafana Besthende (The Backheel Boys). Khenyeza wants the club to return to its footballing roots. 

“Everyone knows our style of play, we are a passing team,” said Khenyeza when asked by the media about the philosophy the club will adopt.  

“Its not only about passing, at the end of the day, you need to be productive. We need to play good football and produce results in the end. We cant be excited about playing good football if we cant score. Goals win games. 

“We have tiny, mobile payers. We dont want to take away their element and their ability. There must be an end product. You cant cook and not eat,” he said. 

Arrows are yet to confirm their recruits for the new season. Khenyeza revealed that they looked at players with the right mentality instead of big names. 

“Our coaching approach is not about names, its about the mindset and mentality of the individual,” he said. 

“Football is all about mentality at the end. If the players mindset is not prepared, he cant do anything. We want to go to their minds and then their system as players, so it will be easier for them to perform.”

