Footballers who have never found the back of the net

Goal-scorers are the most celebrated figures in football all over the world. Be that as it may, some footballers are attaining plaudits, despite being goal-shy.
Sihle Ndebele looks at some of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) stars who have never found the back of the net in their top-flight careers thus far with meaningful contributions still.
Olisa Ndah (Orlando Pirates)
Ndah, 24, established himself as one of the finest centre-backs in the PSL last term, his maiden in the country. The Nigerian international has never scored a goal in his career of 83 appearances. As a defender, Ndah's primary job is to ensure that the clean sheets are kept but modern football requires even defenders to score at times. Most of centre-backs register goals through capitalising on set-plays with the likes of Ndah's ex-Bucs teammate Happy Jele, who boasts 18 career goals in over 300 appearances, one of the prime examples.
Ethan Brooks (AmaZulu)
It remains a mystery as to how a creative player such as Brooks, who has just moved from TS Galaxy to AmaZulu ahead of the new season, is yet to celebrate a goal in his career. To be fair, Brooks's career is still fledgling, having made his Premiership debut only in December 2020, but as a playmaker he should have done better. The 20-year-old Brooks has played 50 games (for Galaxy and Bafana Bafana combined).
Njabulo Blom (Kaizer Chiefs)
Blom has played 81 games for Chiefs without scoring. The 22-year-old utility defensive midfielder has been used as a right-back in recent times, and modern full-backs all over the world chip in with one or two goals here and there. Blom has been largely let down by lack of composure. Fellow full-backs in the division such as teammate Reeve Frosler and Khuliso Mudau at Mamelodi Sundowns have netted a few goals in recent seasons.
George Matlou (Chiefs)
Chiefs' new recruit Matlou is yet to score a goal in top-flight career, despite his ability to eliminate opposition defenders. It is worth highlighting that the 23-year-old skilful midfielder has just played 31 games in his professional career. Matlou joined Amakhosi from Swallows during the current off-season.
Footballers who have never found the back of the net
Ndah, Blom among those who've never celebrated a goal
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Goal-scorers are the most celebrated figures in football all over the world. Be that as it may, some footballers are attaining plaudits, despite being goal-shy.
Sihle Ndebele looks at some of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) stars who have never found the back of the net in their top-flight careers thus far with meaningful contributions still.
Olisa Ndah (Orlando Pirates)
Ndah, 24, established himself as one of the finest centre-backs in the PSL last term, his maiden in the country. The Nigerian international has never scored a goal in his career of 83 appearances. As a defender, Ndah's primary job is to ensure that the clean sheets are kept but modern football requires even defenders to score at times. Most of centre-backs register goals through capitalising on set-plays with the likes of Ndah's ex-Bucs teammate Happy Jele, who boasts 18 career goals in over 300 appearances, one of the prime examples.
Ethan Brooks (AmaZulu)
It remains a mystery as to how a creative player such as Brooks, who has just moved from TS Galaxy to AmaZulu ahead of the new season, is yet to celebrate a goal in his career. To be fair, Brooks's career is still fledgling, having made his Premiership debut only in December 2020, but as a playmaker he should have done better. The 20-year-old Brooks has played 50 games (for Galaxy and Bafana Bafana combined).
Njabulo Blom (Kaizer Chiefs)
Blom has played 81 games for Chiefs without scoring. The 22-year-old utility defensive midfielder has been used as a right-back in recent times, and modern full-backs all over the world chip in with one or two goals here and there. Blom has been largely let down by lack of composure. Fellow full-backs in the division such as teammate Reeve Frosler and Khuliso Mudau at Mamelodi Sundowns have netted a few goals in recent seasons.
George Matlou (Chiefs)
Chiefs' new recruit Matlou is yet to score a goal in top-flight career, despite his ability to eliminate opposition defenders. It is worth highlighting that the 23-year-old skilful midfielder has just played 31 games in his professional career. Matlou joined Amakhosi from Swallows during the current off-season.
Brooks explains why he chose Usuthu over Chiefs
Stellies reserves move from final loss to focus on NextGen
Goss sure of more playing time after Hunt reunion
Banyana teen ace hopes Wafcon success opens doors
I've got nothing to lose, says Klate on his new Chippa job
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos