Bafana Bafana hopeful Mihlali Mayambela is often referred to as former Orlando Pirates dribbling wizard Mark Mayambela's younger brother, before he's mentioned as his own man.
Mihlali, who has been playing in Europe since leaving second-tier side Cape Town All Stars in 2016, believes his career path now entitles him to be his own man rather than being always referred to as Mark's brother.
"I will always be Mark's brother but I am my own man. We have different personalities and even our style of play isn't the same. Maybe the similar attribute we have is that we're both skilful [the older Mayambela recently hung up his boots to coach Cape Town City's youth team]. We both have that flair. I believe I am at a point when my career is established, so I feel I am my own man," Mihlali told Sowetan.
"However, I am very happy to be his brother and I wouldn't trade that for anything. He's always been so supportive, so I am lucky to have him as my brother."
Since leaving SA as a skilful 20-year-old attacker six years ago, the now 26-year-old Mihlali has played for eight clubs in countries like Sweden, Portugal, Israel and Cyprus, amassing 28 goals in the process. He's currently the property of Cypriot top-flight side Aris Limassol.
He has no immediate aim to play in Mzansi, highlighting that his European stints have made financial sense without really revealing what he has been earning.
"For now I don't have intentions to come back but you'll never know in future because the PSL is a good league as well. I am not going to lie, financially it's been very good for me to play abroad. Otherwise I would have come back home. I can't say I am settled for life because even a guy at Barcelona can't say that but I am well looked after," Mihlali stated.
Mayambela wants out of his big brother Mark's shadow
Skilful attacker has been playing in Europe for six years now
