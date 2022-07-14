Golden Arrows winger Nduduzo Sibiya feels working with co-coaches Mabhuti Khenyeza and Vusimuzi Vilakazi will benefit them as they will be able to get the best out of the players.
Khenyeza and Vilakazi, who took over on an interim basis from Lehlohonolo Seema towards the end of last season, were confirmed as permanent coaches before the new campaign.
Sibiya believes the fact that Khenyeza and Vilakazi know the culture and the players is a good omen for the club as it will be easy to get the best out of them.
“I think it will be easy because I played with both of them before here and they are now coaching me,” Sibiya explained to the media during the Premier’s Cup launch in Durban.
“They know the culture. They know the weaknesses in all the players on the team, so it will be easy for us as players because we know what they want from us and they know what they can get from us.”
After making 30 appearances for the club across all competitions last season, scoring three goals and creating four assists, the 27-year-old said the plan is to net more goals.
“There is not much to expect. My hope is to continue where I ended when we closed last season as a team and even individually,” Sibiya said.
“But what I can promise is, we will try to do better as a team and finish in a good position. As for me, I would like to play more games this coming season. But that all starts with training and how prepared I am.
“Our game against AmaZulu in the KwaZulu-Natal Premier’s Cup [on July 31] will be good preparation for us. It won't be easy, though, because they have a lot of new players.
"Those who were there last season have left and we don’t know their approach, but we will be ready and this will give us a clear picture of how far we have progressed with our preseason.”
Sibiya trusts Golden Arrows coaching duo to find the mark
'They know the weaknesses in all the players'
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
Golden Arrows winger Nduduzo Sibiya feels working with co-coaches Mabhuti Khenyeza and Vusimuzi Vilakazi will benefit them as they will be able to get the best out of the players.
Khenyeza and Vilakazi, who took over on an interim basis from Lehlohonolo Seema towards the end of last season, were confirmed as permanent coaches before the new campaign.
Sibiya believes the fact that Khenyeza and Vilakazi know the culture and the players is a good omen for the club as it will be easy to get the best out of them.
“I think it will be easy because I played with both of them before here and they are now coaching me,” Sibiya explained to the media during the Premier’s Cup launch in Durban.
“They know the culture. They know the weaknesses in all the players on the team, so it will be easy for us as players because we know what they want from us and they know what they can get from us.”
After making 30 appearances for the club across all competitions last season, scoring three goals and creating four assists, the 27-year-old said the plan is to net more goals.
“There is not much to expect. My hope is to continue where I ended when we closed last season as a team and even individually,” Sibiya said.
“But what I can promise is, we will try to do better as a team and finish in a good position. As for me, I would like to play more games this coming season. But that all starts with training and how prepared I am.
“Our game against AmaZulu in the KwaZulu-Natal Premier’s Cup [on July 31] will be good preparation for us. It won't be easy, though, because they have a lot of new players.
"Those who were there last season have left and we don’t know their approach, but we will be ready and this will give us a clear picture of how far we have progressed with our preseason.”
'Downs must release Sirino to accommodate new foreigners'
Usuthu to fight for all PSL trophies on offer
Ellis upbeat despite Kgatlana blow and Covid
Draft PSL fixture list sent to clubs for new season
Youthful Bafana fail penalty test, surrender Cosafa Cup
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos