‘I was a cashier‚ a gate controller’: PSL chair Khoza on who can succeed him

Irvin Khoza has urged football clubs to recognise that whoever replaces him as chair of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) should be versed in the value chain from grassroots to the top flight and the challenges facing the organisation.

Khoza’s current term comes to an end in 2024 after he was re-elected unopposed in 2020. He has been chair of the PSL since its inception in 1996.

Speaking at the event where he announced the Carling Knockout Cup will replace Telkom Knockout next season‚ Khoza said there are capable people to take over from him.

“It is not an easy job‚ that’s why I tell my members that whoever is going to take over must have their heart in the right place‚” he said.

“There are a lot of capable people in the PSL‚ there are a lot of people who have come in from the National First Division (NFD) and DStv Diski Challenge.

“There are also some ex-players‚ who I always advise that it is nice to talk that you must be given a chance‚ but they don’t get involved in their local football asssociations (LFAs)

“Some of us who have operated from LFAs know the value chain from the LFA all the way up to where we are today. I was a cashier‚ a gate controller and it was not demeaning to be that.

“I did that job because it was in-service training to understand the industry better so when people speak I know exactly what they are talking about.”