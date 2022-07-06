Another failure for Ntshangase as Marumo Gallants let him go

The continuous failure of Siphelele Ntshangase to establish himself has cost him his stay at Marumo Gallants. Ntshangase was released by Gallants yesterday as they were not happy with his attitude and performance this past season.

The former Kaizer Chiefs and Black Leopards attacking midfielder struggled to get any real game time at Gallants after joining them last season, making just three appearances all season.

Gallants spokesperson Rufus Matsena said they had a meeting with the player to try and sort out the issues that are affecting his career. “... We discussed some technical issues,” Matsena told Sowetan yesterday.

“We were talking about not being happy with his performance. If you check in a season how many games you have played and with someone of his calibre and if you sign a specific player, there are some things you expect from him knowing what he is capable of.

“But if you don’t get that, obviously as a club you have a right to call him and say why don’t you improve here and there.”

While Ntshangase's agent Jazzman Mahlakgane confirmed that the player was released by the club as they were not happy with him, Matsena insists that’s not the case yet. “If he sees that termination is the way out, we cannot stand in his way. If the agent says we released him, let them show you the clearance or termination letter,” Matsena said.

“To tell you the truth, he had a lot of personal issues. I even arranged one time to have a meeting with the chairman [Abram Sello] because of those personal issues.

“He sat there and he spoke, so I told him those personal issues will stay with you. The only thing that you need to do is to understand what to do with them so they don’t affect your career. You can leave your career to overcome your issues. If you put personal issues up front your career is compromised.”

The 29-year-old also struggled at Chiefs during his stay and a move to Polokwane was supposed to spark a change in fortunes, but things haven’t panned out the way he would have wanted.