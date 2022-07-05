Sello confident Timm will make it at Pirates

Despite the stiff competition Miguel Timm will face at Orlando Pirates, Marumo Gallants chairman Abram Sello feels the midfielder will succeed at his new club.

Timm joined the Buccaneers from Gallants recently after excelling for them this past season playing 35 games where they also competed in the CAF Confederation Cup. At Pirates, he will compete for a place in the starting line-up with Ben Motshwari, Goodman Mosele and Siphesihle Ndlovu, but Sello is optimistic that Timm will add value at the Soweto giants.

“I don’t want to predict especially in the future, but I wish him well and he remains my good choice in terms of play,” Sello told Sowetan. “Any day and once he hits the wall, we will be there for him and we will accept him [back] with good hands.”

Timm joined the Buccaneers as a free agent after his contract with Gallants expired last month and the chairman added that they tried their best to keep him on the team, but his mind was already elsewhere.

“Disappointed. I found Timm with TTM [Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila] this past season, his contract came to an end,” he said. “Remember, he's got rights. We did try to convince him to stay, but at the end of the day we must fulfill his desire as well. If he decides to go to Pirates, we must support him and that’s what we are doing.

“He is our own, tomorrow we are going to meet. We made him who he is and he made us who we are. It was painful to separate much more because he was a key player, so it was not easy.

“But you must respect contracts and you must respect people’s interests and also their talent as well. They must fulfill their journey and he is going with our blessings.”

Timm has since replaced Thabang Monare who was released by the club.