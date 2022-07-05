×

Soccer

PSL announces Carling Cup to replace Telkom Knockout

05 July 2022 - 12:17
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
Premier Soccer League (PSL) chair Irvin Khoza did not disclose the amount involved.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) on Tuesday announced a new sponsor for its third cup competition, which will now be called the Carling Knockout Cup.

There has been a space for a new competition since the Telkom Knockout was discontinued after the 2019-20 season. In the past two years the PSL only had the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup as its cup competitions. Traditionally there have been three.

“The prize money [of the new competition] is a substantial amount. The shareholders and club owners have not been told. This time around it is good money in terms of fulfilling our obligations,” PSL chair Irvin Khoza said, without disclosing the amount.

The winners of the old Telkom Knockout pocketed R4m. Mamelodi Sundowns were the last victors, when they beat Maritzburg United 2-1 in the final at Moses Mabhida Stadium in December 2019.

Carling Black Label is the seventh brand to have sponsored this competition, known in many countries as the League Cup. Arcadia Shepherds won the first competition in 1982, then the Datsun Challenge, beating Highlands Park 2-0 in the final.

It has since also been named the JPS Knockout Cup, the Coca-Cola Cup and the Rothmans Cup.

