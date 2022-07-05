Diski Shield seen as chance for youngsters to get in winning habit

SuperSport United reserves head coach Thabo September says they want to go all the way in the DStv Diski Shield as he wants his players to get used to winning trophies.

The Diski Shield, which is an expansion of the DStv Diski Challenge, returns in a new top-eight knockout format but keeps the tradition of the winner’s prize being donated towards a football development initiative for a local community.

September's young charges finished in second place in last season's DDC, thus qualifying for the top-eight knockout competition. During the quarterfinal draw, United were pitted against Kaizer Chiefs who are the defending champions. The two will meet on Sunday at the Wits Football Stadium (11.30am).

September has roped in players from their development ranks and those they scouted in the recent Engen Knockout Challenge.

"There's an opportunity for the players coming through from the development and U-17 [teams], and the Engen [Knockout Challenge] that played this weekend. We want to see how they take on the DDC.

"We also did some scouting from the other teams that were playing. We picked up some players. They will be coming this week to train with the DDC team and trial," said September.

The former Matsatsantsa skipper knows a thing or two about winning. He has won three league titles, one Telkom Knockout and one Nedbank Cup. Knowing the winning culture at SuperSport, September wants his youngsters to get used to winning trophies while they are in the reserve side.

"We have to teach them how to win things because they are close to the first team. Their next step is to play in the PSL," said September.

"It is important that they start winning cups now and have that mentality of winning. So we have to come with the right mentality. We want to go all the way and win it. We need to have that ambition."

Fixtures (all games to be played at Wits Football Stadium)

Saturday: TS Galaxy v Chippa United, 10am; Orlando Pirates v Mamelodi Sundowns, 12:30pm.

Sunday: Maritzburg United v Stellenbosch, 9.30am; Kaizer Chiefs v SuperSport United, 11:30am.