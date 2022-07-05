City will sell Nodada to Downs should they find replacement

Cape Town City supremo John Comitis has sounded open to the idea of selling star midfielder Thabo Nodada to Mamelodi Sundowns, provided they find a suitable replacement as they'll be competing in the CAF Champions League this season.

Yesterday, reports indicated that Sundowns had approached City regarding Nodada, who's contracted to the Mother City-based outfit until June 2024. However, Comitis has revealed the Brazillians haven't made contact, implying they'll listen to them should they want to buy Nodada.

"We plan to sell no players because we want to go for the Champions League and try our best in that tournament and we need the depth. Nodada is definitely part of that but, you know, we also need to think about the player and we also need to think about what would be a situation in trying to replace him,'' Comitis told Sowetan yesterday.

"We will analyse all that, but at the moment there's nothing discussed. We haven't heard from Sundowns. We will wait for a phone call from them because we've got a relationship there [at Sundowns]. Sundowns will speak to us if they're really keen and we'll take it from there."

In the past, Nodada has made it clear he's ready for a new challenge. The diminutive 27-year-old midfielder was heavily linked to Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs in January.

The City star told Sowetan's sister outlet TimesLive Podcast last year it'd be a dream come true for him if a move to Naturena were to materialise.

"I need a new challenge, and what better challenge would it be than to play for a team that was your childhood dream [referring to Amakhosi]? I’d definitely be excited with a challenge like that. I think definitely. I have said it before,'' Nodada said in February last year.

In December, the Citizens sold their talisman Surprise Ralani to Sundowns, an indication that these two clubs enjoy a good relationship. Ralani was the second City player to be sold to the Brazillians in recent seasons after Aubrey Ngoma in 2020.