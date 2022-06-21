Williams' bid to unearth talent in his hometown

Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams hosted a coaching clinic in his Gqebhera, Eastern Cape, hometown as a means to inspire youngsters.

Williams, who says he is passionate about grassroots development, hosted the coaching clinic at his former primary school, Gelvandale as part of his personal sponsor adidas’ "Impossible is Nothing" campaign.

The SuperSport United goalkeeper invited football legends Daine Klate, who is also from Gqebhera as well as Ricardo Katza and Mark Haskins to help coach the under-11 and -13 teams from Gelvandale, Gelvan Park and Fontein Primary School.

“In the spirit of celebrating Youth Day, we decided to visit the school, facilitate a coaching clinic and ultimately inspire leaders of tomorrow. There is a lot of talent in this town and we want to play our part to unearth that talent. I have been fortunate in my career journey and I just want to give back and help nurture the hidden talent and hopefully have one of the future stars come from here," said Williams.

“With our Impossible is Nothing campaign, we hope to unite people through sports and expand the limits of human possibilities. Such events evoke great emotion for us as adidas. It was exciting to see other exceptional players and legends who came to support this inspiring initiative. We hope to come together as a society to support, impart knowledge and inspire our children to become the leaders of tomorrow,” said adidas football sports marketing and PR manager Bob Maphosa.

The keeper also donated football kit and other equipment to kids at the event.