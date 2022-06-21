Ellis picks Banyana players with many skills for Awcon

Versatility was the main attribute Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis used when she selected the final squad for the upcoming Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (Awcon) in Morocco.

Yesterday, Ellis confirmed her 23-member squad to represent SA at Awcon in Morocco. The continental showpiece starts on July 2 and concludes on July 23. Banyana, who finished as runners-up in the last edition in Ghana in 2018, are in Group C alongside reigning champions Nigeria and two debutants in Botswana and Burundi.

“There are a lot of good players who didn't make the squad but I am positive that I’ve also selected the strongest possible team. Versatility informed most of the selections. When you look at players like [Refiloe] Jane, Kholosa Biyana and Linda Motlhalo, you’ll see that we went for versatility,” said Ellis at the squad announcement media conference at Safa House.

“Jane has in the past played all the outfield positions. Linda can play wide and can lead the attack as a striker despite the fact that she’s a playmaker. Biyana is a midfielder but she can also play as a defender, so we wanted to take with us players who can play many positions to give us more.”

Mamelodi Sundowns striker Andisiwe Mgcoyi, 34, who inspired her side to Champions League glory last season, and JVW star midfielder Mamello Makhabane were some of the surprise exclusions. Tiisetso Makhubela, Kebotseng Moletsane and Thubelihle Shamase are on standby.

Banyana will leave for Morocco via Doha tonight. Sweden-based star Motlhalo and Hildah Magaia, who plies her trade in South Korea, are the only players who are yet to report for camp. The pair will only link up with the team in Morocco later this week as their leagues haven’t yet ended.

Ellis also disclosed there are plans to play a friendly against either Tunisia or Algerian in Rabat ahead of their Group C opener against Nigeria on July 4. The top-four finishers in Morocco will represent Africa at the 2023 Fifa World Cup, to be co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia.

SA squad

Goalkeepers: Andile Dlamini (Sundowns), Kaylin Swart (JVW), Regirl Ngobeni (UWC).

Defenders: Bambanani Mbane, Karabo Dhlamini (both Sundowns), Lebogang Ramalepe (Minsk), Janine van Wyk (JVW), Bongeka Gamede (UWC), Noko Matlou (Eibar).

Midfielders: Refiloe Jane (Milan), Nomvula Kgoale (Parquesdesol), Linda Motlhalo (Djugardens), Thalea Smidt (Sundowns), Biyana (Gijon), Sibulele Holweni, Amogelang Motau (both UWC), Robin Moodaly (JVW).

Forwards: Jermaine Seopasenwe (Braga), Melinda Kgadiete, Noxolo Cesane (both Sundowns), Nthabiseng Majiya (Richmond), Thembi Kgatlana (Atletico), Magaia (Sportstoto).