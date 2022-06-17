Special congress a campaign ploy for Jordaan – Mohlabeng

Safa presidential hopeful Solly Mohlabeng sees tomorrow's extraordinary congress in Sandton as a biased tool for incumbent president Danny Jordaan to canvass ahead of the June 25 polls.

Mohlabeng, who is Safa Tshwane's president, strongly believes tomorrow's special congress should not have been organised, insisting it is unfair to him and fellow presidential candidate Ria Ledwaba that Jordaan will be the keynote speaker who will be addressing the regions' delegates seven days before the elections.

"To make things worse, on the 18th of this month [tomorrow] there's another extraordinary congress. The incumbent [Jordaan] will be chairing that congress. The other candidates like myself will be just sitting there, listening to him as he's the only one who'll be talking,'' Mohlabeng told Sowetan.

"So, that gives him an unfair upper hand in terms of people looking at him to say 'ohh he's the only one [among the presidential candidates] who knows what's happening'. It has never happened in the history of Safa that we have a congress a week before the elective congress. The other candidate [Ledwaba] is the member of the NEC and I am a regional president, so I will be there as a delegate. She [Ledwaba] will be there as an NEC member, nothing more."