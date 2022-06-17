Safa presidency race hots up
Special congress a campaign ploy for Jordaan – Mohlabeng
Safa presidential hopeful Solly Mohlabeng sees tomorrow's extraordinary congress in Sandton as a biased tool for incumbent president Danny Jordaan to canvass ahead of the June 25 polls.
Mohlabeng, who is Safa Tshwane's president, strongly believes tomorrow's special congress should not have been organised, insisting it is unfair to him and fellow presidential candidate Ria Ledwaba that Jordaan will be the keynote speaker who will be addressing the regions' delegates seven days before the elections.
"To make things worse, on the 18th of this month [tomorrow] there's another extraordinary congress. The incumbent [Jordaan] will be chairing that congress. The other candidates like myself will be just sitting there, listening to him as he's the only one who'll be talking,'' Mohlabeng told Sowetan.
"So, that gives him an unfair upper hand in terms of people looking at him to say 'ohh he's the only one [among the presidential candidates] who knows what's happening'. It has never happened in the history of Safa that we have a congress a week before the elective congress. The other candidate [Ledwaba] is the member of the NEC and I am a regional president, so I will be there as a delegate. She [Ledwaba] will be there as an NEC member, nothing more."
Mohlabeng and Ledwaba were only deemed eligible to challenge Jordaan on June 7, meaning they would have had a mere 18 days to campaign come the elections day. The former also feels disadvantaged by this rather minimal period to canvass, saying it was Jordaan's plan again.
"I will say this, what the incumbent [Jordaan] did was a strategy to ensure that people don't have enough time to campaign. We have 63 voting members and associate members. To visit all of them within two weeks is impossible,'' noted the Safa Tshwane boss.
Mohlabeng also revealed what tomorrow's special congress is all about: "In that congress [tomorrow's] there are two items they put up. The first item they said it's an update on Safa elections. The second item is an update on regional congresses,'' disclosed Mohlabeng.
