'Ban foreign goalkeepers in PSL' says former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper coach Alex Heredia

Former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper coach Alex Heredia believes SA should emulate Egypt and ban the signing of foreign goalkeepers by Premier Soccer League (PSL) clubs.

Egypt Football Association (EFA) introduced the ban in 2009 in a bid to develop home-grown shot-stoppers after struggling to find a replacement for the legendary Essam El-Hadary.

El-Hadary, who made his name with Egyptian giants Al Ahly, guarded the poles for Pharaohs until the age of 45.

Heredia believes the adoption of the same strategy might help solve Bafana's goalkeeper crisis while creating healthy competition for the number one spot in the national side.

While the PSL has a number of top goalkeepers, Bafana selectors often struggle whenever they have to pick goalies as most of those playing are not South Africans.

National team selectors have been forced sometimes to even pick goalkeepers that are not playing in their respective clubs.

Except for Bafana and SuperSport United skipper Ronwen Williams, AmaZulu’s Veli Mothwa, Sage Stephens of Stellenbosch and Jody February of Swallows, other local goalkeepers have failed to establish themselves as number ones for their clubs.

“I think the first thing we have to do is to identify the problem. We have got the 16 teams in the PSL with the majority of them, about nine or 10, their number one goalkeepers are foreigners,” Heredia said.