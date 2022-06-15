Xoki confident Bafana call will come at Pirates

AmaZulu defender confirmed new Pirates signing

Tapelo Xoki hopes his move to Orlando Pirates will finally open his door to be selected for Bafana Bafana in the future.



Despite being impressive for AmaZulu and being one of the consistent players this past season, the defender, who played 38 games across all competitions, is still waiting for his first call-up...