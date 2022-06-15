Xoki confident Bafana call will come at Pirates
AmaZulu defender confirmed new Pirates signing
Tapelo Xoki hopes his move to Orlando Pirates will finally open his door to be selected for Bafana Bafana in the future.
Despite being impressive for AmaZulu and being one of the consistent players this past season, the defender, who played 38 games across all competitions, is still waiting for his first call-up...
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Commenting is subject to our house rules.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.