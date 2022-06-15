Court rejects Ria Ledwaba's application to stop Safa election

Ria Ledwaba’s urgent application in the Pretoria high court to interdict the SA Football Association’s (Safa) elective congress has failed.

Safa vice-president Ledwaba, who will stand for the Safa presidency in the June 25 election against incumbent Danny Jordaan, applied for the interdict alleging various constitutional and procedural irregularities.

Judge Brenda Neukircher ruled that the application be struck off the roll for lack of urgency. She further ruled that Ledwaba pay the costs.

Safa Tshwane president Solly Mohlabeng is the third candidate contesting the Safa presidential election.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE