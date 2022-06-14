Mosimane’s manager Tlhagale confirms local, international interest

Pitso Mosimane's manager Moira Tlhagale has been inundated with enquiries from clubs, including from the Premier Soccer League, seeking the services of the former Al Ahly coach but no deal has been struck with anyone.

Mosimane and Al Ahly shocked the football world on Monday when they announced they are going their separate ways after a relationship of just under two years that produced five trophies.

Speaking to TimesLIVE on Tuesday morning from Egypt, Tlhagale said there are three DStv Premiership teams who have also enquired about Mosimane’s availability.

“Yesterday [Monday] I got a lot of calls from different international and domestic [SA] clubs that are interested in coach Pitso Mosimane but it’s important to clarify on the record that we have not signed anything with anyone.