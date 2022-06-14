×

Soccer

Mosimane’s manager Tlhagale confirms local, international interest

14 June 2022 - 10:03
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane and manager Moira Tlhagale during a press conference at BMW Midrand in Johannesburg on June 3 2022. There has been a lot of interest in the services of former Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Pitso Mosimane's manager Moira Tlhagale has been inundated with enquiries from clubs, including from the Premier Soccer League, seeking the services of the former Al Ahly coach but no deal has been struck with anyone.

Mosimane and Al Ahly shocked the football world on Monday when they announced they are going their separate ways after a relationship of just under two years that produced five trophies.

Speaking to TimesLIVE on Tuesday morning from Egypt, Tlhagale said there are three DStv Premiership teams who have also enquired about Mosimane’s availability.

“Yesterday [Monday] I got a lot of calls from different international and domestic [SA] clubs that are interested in coach Pitso Mosimane but it’s important to clarify on the record that we have not signed anything with anyone.

“Interest is both international and domestic with three local SA teams that want the services of the coach,” she said.

“We have not gone into too much detail with anyone in terms of negotiations. Some of the teams that called wanted to confirm if he has signed with anyone already.

“This is because there have been reports in the media saying that he has been linked or signed with certain clubs but that is not correct at all.”

Tlhagale, who also manages Mosimane’s right-hand men in fitness guru Kabelo Rangoaga and performance analysts Musi Matlaba and Kyle Solomon, said they will consider their options over the next few days and weeks.

“We will start looking at interest that is there over the next few days and weeks but like I said there have been a lot of enquiries for the coach and the rest of the team but we have not signed with anybody at all.

“We are going to weigh our options but for now the coaches are preparing to go home where they will get a bit of rest. In the meantime, I will be consulting with them and working on the options that are available for us and what is the best solution going forward.”

