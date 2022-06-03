Mmodi keen to join Amakhosi

Golden Arrows winger Pule Mmodi is open to a move to Kaizer Chiefs.

Mmodi confirmed to Sowetan yesterday that Chiefs have approached him for his services and that he is keen to join them.

Sources informed Sowetan that the player has already signed a pre-contract with Amakhosi, but the player insists that’s not the case yet. “Yes, Chiefs have shown interest but I have not signed with them,” Mmodi confirmed yesterday.

“But I’m still talking to Arrows as well and we will see how it goes, but as I said, I have not signed anything with anyone.”

Asked if he will jump at any opportunity to wear the famous Amakhosi jersey, Mmodi, whose contract with Arrows will come to an end this month, said he would love to.

The 29-year-old has been one of the key players for Abafana Bes’thende having made 32 appearances for them in all competitions and scoring five goals. His impressive performance also saw him receive Bafana Bafana call-ups even though he didn’t make the recent one to play Morocco in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier next Thursday.

Because of his ability to use both feet and be effective in a variety of attacking situations, Mmodi has proven to be an extremely versatile attacking player.

If his stronger foot is his right, he can also shoot with accuracy and power with his left. The midfielder was also on rivals Orlando Pirates' radar but it seems Chiefs have won the race for his signature.

He could join Ashley du Preez, Siyethemba Sithebe and Zitha Kwinika as Chiefs' new signings after they parted ways with nine players.

It is also understood that Chiefs are also eyeing Sekhukhune United’s Yusuf Maart and have made a bid for Thabo Cele, who is based in Poland.

Chiefs are also understood to be closing in on Swallows duo Kamohelo Mahlatsi and Dillon Solomons.

The duo are currently with Swallows contesting the PSL promotion/relegation play-offs and were both in action as they managed to beat Cape Town All Stars 2-1 at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday.