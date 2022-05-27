'We support him through thick and thin': Kaizer Chiefs fans welcome new coach Arthur Zwane

Kaizer Chiefs fans have rolled out the red carpet for Arthur Zwane after his appointment as head coach of the club.

Zwane, who signed a three-year deal with Amakhosi, replaces Stuart Baxter, who parted ways with the club in April. He will be assisted by Dillon Sheppard.

The club said, given Zwane's impressive 22 years of service, he is as steeped in the traditions and culture of Kaizer Chiefs as one can be.

He enjoyed an illustrious career as a skilful winger, amassing 32 goals in 252 appearances in all games for Amakhosi.

Between his arrival in 2000 and his retirement as a player a decade later, he helped the club win 12 major trophies, including the CAF Cup Winners Cup, two league titles, the MTN8, Coca-Cola Cup, Absa Cup, BP Top8 and the Telkom Knockout.