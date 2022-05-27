Chiefs assistant coach Sheppard has deep understanding with coach Zwane

Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Dillon Sheppard believes the synergy and relationship beyond football between him and head coach Arthur Zwane will be a big factor in their quest to reawaken the sleeping giant.

The former Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder has been given a three-year deal to work with Zwane in a tough mission to bring back glory days at Naturena.

The two have impressed management whenever they have been given a chance to lead the club in trying times.

The first time they combined to lead the team was after the sacking of coach Gavin Hunt towards the end of the 2020/21 season.

Zwane and Sheppard were again put in the hot seat when the club parted ways with Stuart Baxter with four games to play before the end of the recently finished season.