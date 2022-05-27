×

Soccer

Arthur Zwane feels he was born to coach Chiefs

New coach doesn't want to be a dictator

27 May 2022 - 07:22
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Arthur Zwane coach of Kaizer Chiefs during the DStv Premiership 2021/22 Kaizer Chiefs Press Conference at FNB Stadium on the 26 May 2022.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Arthur Zwane had always known it was written in the stars that he would coach Kaizer Chiefs one day.

On Thursday, Chiefs confirmed Zwane as their new coach after signing a three-year contract. The Amakhosi legend was initially steering the ship as a caretaker coach after replacing Stuart Baxter last month. Dillon Sheppard will be Zwane's second in command. 

“It's been my dream to coach Chiefs and my dream has come true. I was born for this. When God says yes nobody can say no. I believe I am one of those people who waited patiently for many years. I used to tell the players I coached at development that 'guys, I will be Chiefs coach one day and I am going to be successful'. Football is one game you can't cheat. Football doesn't like shortcuts,” Zwane said at his unveiling at FNB Stadium on Thursday.

Having started out as a player before being roped in to coach in youth structures, Zwane has been  Amakhosi's servant for 22 years now. The new Amakhosi mentor has vowed to make the club's fans happy by implementing a brand of football that's pleasing on the eye.

“It's not going to be easy but we really want to make people happy. We really want to see people smiling and coming to the stadium. I have always been a fan of good football even when I was young,” noted Zwane.

Zwane, 48, made it clear he won't be an autocratic coach. The retired right-winger is also assimilating ideas from Chiefs legends such as Zebulon Nhlapo, Teenage Dladla and Banks Setlhodi. 

“It's not about me. Yes, I will be leading as the head coach but there are other technical team members that'll be helping me. As much as my head is on the block, I will still listen to them because I trust all of them. No man is an island. If you want to fail, be Hitler and rule like him,” said Zwane.

