×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs announce their new coach

By Marc Strydom and Sithembiso Dindi - 26 May 2022 - 11:10
Arthur Zwane has been announced as Kaizer Chiefs' new coach .
Arthur Zwane has been announced as Kaizer Chiefs' new coach .
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs have announced Arthur Zwane as their new full-time coach. 

The announcement was made at Chiefs' headquarters in Naturena on Thursday morning.

Zwane, who signed a three-year deal with Chiefs, replaces head coach Stuart Baxter, who parted ways with the club last month. He will be assisted by Dillon Sheppard.

Ex-Chiefs winger Zwane, 48, who cut his teeth as a coach in Amakhosi's' development programme, has been caretaker-coach of the club along with fellow assistant Sheppard three times in the last two years.

The duo won Chiefs' last two league DStv Premiership games, ensuring a top eight finish, and steered the team through the Caf Champions League semifinals to its first ever final of the continental showpiece, after Gavin Hunt was sacked late in the 2020-2021 season.

They also won two and drew one of three league games with a severely depleted side when Baxter was isolating amid an outbreak of Covid-19 at Chiefs in December

Chiefs ended the 2021-22 season in fourth place in the Premiership but that position is likely to worsen as Orlando Pirates end their campaign late with two more games due to Bucs' participation in the Caf Confederation Cup final.

A number of players in Chiefs' squad were coached by Zwane in the development and they are reputed to adore the disciplinarian, straight-talking coach.

This is a developing story.

OPINION | Kaizer Chiefs need to give the job to Arthur Zwane

After another trophyless season and without a head coach, Kaizer Chiefs are at a crossroads.
Sport
2 days ago

Zwane hints at Chiefs' interest in Letsoalo

Indications are that the services of the likes of Eric Mathoho, Bernard Parker, Daniel Cardoso and Samir Nurkovic won't be needed at Kaizer Chiefs in ...
Sport
3 days ago

Mphahlele feels sorry for his former club Swallows but Chiefs need points

Kaizer Chiefs defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele says relegation-threatened Swallows FC will always be a special club to him, but that doesn’t mean he will ...
Sport
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings
‘She stole my happiness’: Former husband of Rosemary Ndlovu’s co-accused